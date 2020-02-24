U.S. Marshals looking for man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Columbiana County.

According to officials, 24-year-old Tyree Robinson was charged in connection to an overdose death. A warrant for his arrest was issued out of Columbiana County on February 14.

Robinson is described as being 5’11” and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

U.S. Marshals say Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “Wanted” and the tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money may be available.