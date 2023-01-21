Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals in Missouri are looking for four escaped inmates who potentially could be in Ohio, according to a press release.

Kelly McSean

Kelly McSean, 52, is charged with sexually assaulting a woman, 39, and is classified as a sexual predator. McSean is a white male, 5’9″ and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Lujuan Tucker

Lujuan Tucker, 37, is charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in 2003. He was also recently booked on an assault charge. Tucker is a black male, 5’10” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Aaron Wade Sebastian

Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, is a registered sex offender jailed on assault charges. Sebastian is a white male, 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has brown hair, a full beard and hazel eyes.

There is a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the capture of McSean, Tucker or Sebastian.

Dakota Pace

Dakota Pace, 26, was booked on several charges, including stealing and tampering with a vehicle. Pace is a white male, 5’9″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

There is a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the capture of Pace.

There were five inmates that originally escaped, but one individual was already arrested.

Anyone with information regarding any of these men should notify law enforcement by calling 911 or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833. You can also submit a tip online.