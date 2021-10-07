U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for road-rage shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals Thursday arrested a man wanted for an August road-rage shooting on the south side.

Leslie Burke III, 22, was picked up by members of the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at a home on Bonnie Brae Avenue on warrants for two counts of felonious assault charges.

He had been free on bond since a May arrest following a chase where two police said they found two guns.

Burke was booked into the Mahoning County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Warrants were issued Oct. 1 for Burke in connection with an Aug. 21 shooting in the 2500 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator on the case, said the shooting was the result of a road-rage incident about 7:40 p.m. that injured two people.

Zubal said the shooting happened after the vehicles with the victims and the vehicle with Burke pulled into a parking lot.

Burke was able to be identified after an investigation, Zubal said. He would not be more specific.

Burke had been free on $8,000 bond posted after he was arraigned May 7 in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business.

Those charges stem from a May 5 arrest at 12:50 p.m. at Center Street and Poland Avenue when officers in the Neighborhood Response Unit tried to pull him over for an improper turn.

Burke failed to stop and led officers on a chase that ended when he drove through a yard in the 800 block of Compton Lane, according to police. Reports said he jumped out of the car and was carrying a gun.

Burke was ordered several times to drop the gun and did so as he was running. He was caught in a nearby yard after he threw it away, reports said.

Reports said the gun thrown away was a .40-caliber handgun, and when officers retraced the path where Burke ran, they found a .45-caliber handgun.

A grand jury indicted Burke on June 3 on two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply and obstructing official business.

His bond was continued when he was arraigned in common pleas court June 15. He is set for a Feb. 22 trial on those charges, according to common pleas court records.