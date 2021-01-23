U.S. Department of Energy announces $1 million partnership with Youngstown State

The DOE's primary goal is to prepare a capable workforce ready to enter the electric energy industry in the region

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University entered into a $1 million partnership with the United States Department of Energy.

The goal of the partnership is to develop an Energy Storage Workforce Innovation Center, educating students about the benefits of clean energy manufacturing within the newly-rebranded “Voltage Valley.”

Congressman Tim Ryan praised the collaboration for bolstering the region’s manufacturing of car batteries run on clean energy.

“The electric energy industry is not only a major key to reigniting American competitiveness but also to reigniting our workforce here in Northeast Ohio,” Ryan said. “With Lordstown Motors, BRITE Energy Innovators, the GM-LC Chem Battery Plant, Youngstown State and others – our region is leading the world in creating the energy of the future and putting VoltageValley on the map.”

The Department of Energy hopes this effort will create a greater workforce in the electric and renewable energy industries, following the motto: “Innovate Here, Make Here and Deploy Everywhere.”