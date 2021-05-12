U.S. Attorney General honors law enforcement in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – National Police Week is underway. Wednesday it was celebrated in Lawrence County with a special ceremony.

Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman was in New Castle. He was recognizing these three individuals for their excellence and dedication in law enforcement.

Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, New Castle Mayor Christopher Frye, and New Castle Police Officer Brandi Stewart.

Kaufman says community-based policing the past year has been especially hard because of the pandemic and social unrest.

“This is not an easy time to be a police officer in American given the current event. Add to that the fact that being a police officer is always a tough job. Yet, every day across Pa. and here in New Castle, men and women in blue put the uniform on and answer the call to serve and protect our communities,” he said.

Kaufman is also visiting three other communities in western pa this week to recognize officers.