Tyler Historical Society celebrates 8th annual Cookie Table Fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community got the chance to taste some of the best cookies in the area Saturday night at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Youngstown.

This was the 8th annual Cookie Table Fundraiser for the Tyler Historical Society.

First News Anchor Stan Boney was the emcee for the evening and it was also a WKBN sponsored event.

The story of the cookie table dates back to when immigrants settled in the Valley.

“A lot of them didn’t have enough money when their daughters got married to buy a cake, and that’s how the custom of the cookie table came about,” said Linda Kostka of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

All the winners were announced at Saturday night’s event, including the oldest and youngest bakers.

About 10,000 cookies were made.