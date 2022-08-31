SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — There might be more green space coming to the township soon after trustees submitted on Wednesday a list of six houses they want torn down.

The houses are located at the following addresses:

779 Lake Park Blvd.

805 Lake Park Blvd.

14199 Lake Park Row

21610 Alliance Sebring Rd.

21550 Alliance Sebring Rd.

9325 12th St. N. Benton

Trustee Terry Criss says the houses the board has selected are abandoned and in bad shape. Some have crumbling foundations and broken windows, and are viewed as blights in the community.

“Over the year, we get a list of nuisance properties — empty, nobody’s living there. They’re starting to fall in,” says Criss.

Criss says if the properties are chosen, the land bank will schedule when they’re torn down.

Unsightly and overgrown properties, such as two trailers on Lake Park Boulevard, are also under scrutiny.

“An unsightly property — nobody wants to live beside it, so the goal is to try to hit those as hard as we can without depleting the township funds,” says Criss.

If the land bank chooses the properties, the demolition will only cost the township in legal fees — much less than the long process and thousands of dollars per house it would take to do it alone.

“It’s probably close to $10,000 to tear down a house and abate it, in case it has asbestos or septic or a well, so that’s just another option we can do,” says Criss.

Once those properties are torn down, adjacent homeowners have the chance to buy the property for $1.

“If you live beside a house that’s falling in, you’d probably like to beautify the area. It’s a great process,” says Criss.

There are between 10 and 15 more houses the township is eyeing for demolition.