Two Youngstown men start their own TV show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “The Late Nite Show with Bryan and Bryan”: that’s the name of a new late night talk show coming to the Youngstown area.

“Comedy, you know what I mean, improv. Just interviewing a lot of people that just, people that are doing things throughout the city, and around the neighborhoods,” said co-host Bryan Sharper.

Bryan Sharper and Bryan Bentley originally had their own podcast, but they wanted to do something a little more out of the box. They decided a talk show was the perfect idea.

“One of our favorite late night hosts is Jimmy Fallon. I love David Letterman myself, Conan O’Brien, he’s ridiculously funny. So we kind of like elements and do what we do, what we like to talk to when we like to talk about,” Bentley said.

They film the first Saturday of every month, inside the Knox building in downtown Youngstown. Saturday was their second episode.

They even have a live band and a co-host.

The men said their show will touch on current events, but the main goal is to bring a smile to people’s faces.

“We’re just trying to make light of a whole bunch of situations that, you know, a lot of people can’t make light of,” Sharper said.

“A lot of comedy because we try to bring positivity to a lot of negative stuff that’s going on. Don’t really like to mention the negative stuff going on because we all know what’s going on, we just want people to smile more during the times though,” Bentley said.

The tapings are open to the public to come watch live. They plan to have their first episode out before the end of fall and it will be available on their YouTube channel.