(WKBN) – The road leading to one of Mill Creek Park’s most popular spring attractions is now open to two-way traffic.

Signs went up on Wednesday along East Newport Drive allowing for a north and south flow of vehicles.

It will allow for easier access to Daffodil Meadow since a section of East Newport Drive north of the meadow is closed because part of the road collapsed.

The road will remain a two-way until the problem area is fixed.