WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Warren city firefighters are climbing the ranks within the department.

A promotion swearing-in ceremony was held Tuesday morning for Capt. Kenneth Horm and Lt. Michael Guld.

Capt. Horm has been with the department for 28 years.

Lt. Guld was hired under the original SAFER grant more than 12 years ago.

Both men are excited to take the next step in furthering their careers.

“It’s very, very exciting. I love the department, I love the guys. It’s just the first step up,” Lt. Guld said.

“Hopefully, we’ll be stepping into a job that’s been pretty good in the past. Hopefully, we can make it just a little bit better, that’s the main goal,” Capt. Horm said.

Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle says the department is down four firefighters and another is set to retire toward the end of the month. He says the department is in the hiring process to bring five new firefighters on board.