Two Vietnam veterans plant flag near Vienna memorial to honor fallen comrades

Jeff Dreves and John Goodwin held their own small ceremony to honor their fallen comrades

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Vietnam veterans took it upon themselves to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on Monday.

They planted a flag in front of the memorial on the corner of Route 193 and Warren Sharon Road in Vienna.

“Normally, we have a ceremony here, parade, but it was all canceled so another fellow and I, we were talking basically two days ago and said we can’t let this go,” Dreves said.

Dreves said this is their way of paying respect to the men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.