Two-vehicle crash in Masury sends several people to hospital, troopers say

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials responded to a two-vehicle crash in Masury that sent several people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:57 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and State Route 62.

Witnesses told troopers one of the cars was turning onto State Route 62 when it collided with a car heading east on State Route 62.

According to state troopers, three people were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown for unknown injuries.

Both lanes of State Route 62 were temporarily closed while crews cleaned up the accident.

