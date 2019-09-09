Two-vehicle crash disrupts traffic in Howland Townshp

Troopers were called to the intersection of Blair Drive and Elm Road for the crash

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials are cleaning up the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Howland Township Sunday night.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Blair Drive and Elm Road for the crash. There were two people in each of the vehicles and all were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

According to investigators, one of the cars was traveling northbound on Elm Road. The other car turned onto Blair Drive and hit the first car.

The northbound lane of Elm Road is down to one lane and traffic is blocked at the intersection on Blair Drive.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.