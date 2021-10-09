Four people sent to hospital following Trumbull County crash

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Trumbull County.

FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Trumbull County.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. on state Route 305 near Route 11 in Fowler Township, temporarily blocking the roadway.

One lane reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Investigators at the scene say a Jeep was trying to turn and a truck tried to pass it. The truck ended up hitting the Jeep and going into a ditch, rolling over.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

