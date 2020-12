According to OSP, there were no life threatening injuries

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A two vehicle car accident caused lanes to be blocked in front of a church in Champion Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. near St. Williams Catholic Church on the 5400 block of Mahoning Ave.

According to OSP, there were no life threatening injuries.

One lane remained blocked for part of the morning, but officers on scene were helping direct traffic.