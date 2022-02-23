BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A representative from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office visited two Boardman schools on Wednesday.

They delivered awards to two young Spartans who won the statewide Ohio Fire Safety Poster contest this year.

The first presentation at West Boulevard Elementary recognized third-grader, Maggie Brindle. She received her award from Jesse Baughman, Fire Safety Educator from the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of the State Fire Marshal.

Maggie was a finalist in the K-3 age group.

The second presentation at Boardman Center Intermediate School recognized fourth-grader, Jewels Evans, who was a finalist for the 4th through 6th grade age group.

The contest was part of Fire Prevention Week in October 2021. The theme was “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”.

Boardman students get fire prevention training starting in first grade. School officials say having two state winners shows it is working.

“It’s very exciting for us to see that these kids are getting that lesson because they can then interpret it into these posters,” said Boardman School Board President Vickie Davis.

Maggie and Jules are among only 12 winners from across Ohio chosen for the fire safety contest.

Their artwork will be displayed in Columbus this summer.