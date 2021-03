The house is at the corner of Lansdowne Boulevard and Nair Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a house in Youngstown late Friday afternoon.

The driver was traveling on Landsdowne Boulevard and somehow flipped over and hit the house. The car landed on its roof.

Two women were hurt inside the car and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

No one was inside the home at the time.