YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people were shot at the Shell gas station on Market Street on Youngstown’s south side early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m.

Police say the two people who faced gunfire were inside their car at the time. Officers on scene said the two people were taken to the hospital. Both are said to be stable condition Tuesday morning.

Police have not released the names of the victims at this time. Youngstown Police say they have surveillance video of the car being shot at while it was parked at a gas pump.

WKBN

WKBN

Police responded to over 300 calls to this gas station in 2021. It is the most of any location in the city.

Most of the calls were from juvenile problems. However 11 were for gunfire and a person down.

It is a place councilwoman Anita Davis has called a nuisance and would want to see shut down. The owner of the station says he cooperates with police when there are issues. But says he is at a loss of how to fix things.



We are working now to see how the city will respond to yet another incident happening here at this gas station.

Police do not have a suspect in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact Youngstown Police Department.



