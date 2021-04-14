Two sentenced to prison in separate Mahoning County gun cases

Both defendants had pleaded guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who pleaded guilty in separate cases to being a felon in possession of a firearm were sentenced to prison Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Both defendants were sentenced by Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Sentenced to two years in prison on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing official business and using weapons while intoxicated was Chauncey Chandler, 38, of Struthers.

Chandler was arrested Oct. 31 by Youngstown police who answered a gunfire call on Detroit Avenue and found Chandler, who matched the description of the person who was firing a gun.

Reports said police found a .380-caliber pistol on Chandler and two .380-caliber shell casings in the street in front of a house damaged by gunfire. Chandler also smelled heavily of alcohol, reports said.

At the time, Chandler was on probation for a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm from 2018. He also served an 18-month prison sentence for shooting a person in the leg on Rush Boulevard.

Sentenced to 18 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm was Antuan Fields, 18.

Fields was arrested in October by Boardman police after a road rage incident on East Midlothian Boulevard. Reports said Fields matched the description of a person who fired at another car.

Police found a handgun in his car, reports said.