Two sentenced in Youngstown federal drug case

Government also looks to seize guns, cash from one of the defendants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who federal authorities said helped distribute cocaine in the Youngstown area were sentenced Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Raymond Rue, 39, of Liberty, was sentenced to five years in prison while Terrell Green, 46, of Youngstown, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Both sentences were handed down by Judge Dan Aaron Polster after both men entered guilty pleas earlier to a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

The two are among eight people charged in an April 45-count indictment for making and selling cocaine and crack cocaine.

According to the indictment, Rue and Green both received cocaine from the leader of the ring, Robert Taylor, 59, of Liberty, to distribute. The indictment also said that Rue helped to turn cocaine into crack cocaine.

Federal prosecutors are also looking to seize $14,484 cash from Rue and three guns; a 9mm handgun, a 50-caliber handgun and a 7.65mm handgun.

The guns and the cash were seized from Rue’s home when investigators served a search warrant in the case.

The seizure motion has yet to be ruled upon but they are typically approved.