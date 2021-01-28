Two sentenced to prison in separate Youngstown cases involving guns

Wilkerson also said he is innocent of the pending robbery charge and plans to fight it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday in separate cases in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court where guns were involved.

Joseph Soloman, 30, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 89 days served by Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny on a charge of resisting arrest with a firearm specification.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said Soloman was one of three men on Nov. 3 who ran from a traffic stop by Mill Creek MetroParks Police. As he tussled with officers before he was taken into custody a gun he had on him fell to the ground, Rich said.

Judge Pokorny urged Soloman to use his time in prison wisely to learn a skill so that he is not back before another judge in the future. He also urged him to make sure he doesn’t hang around people who carry guns, especially since he is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior felony conviction.

“You know who the troublemakers are,” Judge Porkony said.

Irving Wilkerson, 52, was sentenced to two years in prison by Judge Anthony D’Apolito after he pleaded guilty in August to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On bond while awaiting sentencing, he was arrested five days later on charges of fleeing and eluding and robbery after he crashed a van on Interstate 80 that Austintown police believed was involved in a robbery.

The original plea agreement called for a six-month county jail sentence and Assistant Prosecutor Joe Maxin asked that Wilkerson be sentenced to a maximum of three years because Wilkerson’s arrest invalidated the agreement.

Defense attorney Mark Lavelle asked Judge D’Apolito to honor the original agreement, saying it was unfair to punish his client for a charge that he has not yet been found guilty of. Trial in the case is pending.

Wilkerson said he had a gun the day he was arrested because he took it off a nephew at a funeral he was attending while he was on leave from a substance abuse treatment program. He said despite his lengthy criminal record, he has never been caught with a gun or used a gun.

Wilkerson was found with the gun by Youngstown police on June 13, 2019.

Wilkerson also said he is innocent of the pending robbery charge and plans to fight it.

Judge D’Apolito said initially he was not sure if he should go ahead with the hearing because the pending robbery case which was assigned to another judge complicates the situation. However, the judge said there were enough facts to go forward and decided a prison sentence is necessary because of Wilkerson’s lengthy record.