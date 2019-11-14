Two sentenced for selling drugs in Youngstown, Warren, western Pa.

One defendant was sentenced to 30 months for two separate cases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were sentenced in federal court for their roles in selling drugs in the Youngstown, Warren and Western Pennsylvania areas.

Sadiya L. Sow, 47, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in the U.S. Northern District Of Ohio by U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in two separate cases.

Also sentenced was Bradley Weitzel, 61, of Butler, Pa., who received an 18-month sentence.

Sow was accused of selling powder and crack cocaine from August 2017 to June 2018 in Youngstown while also supplying cocaine for others to sell in Western Pennsylvania. She was one of eight people charged in that case.

Weitzel was sentenced for his involvement in that case. He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

In the other case, Sow was accused of selling cocaine in Youngstown and Warren with two other people from December 2017 to May of 2018.

Attorneys for Sow were seeking a sentence of no more than two years for her conduct.

Sow pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.