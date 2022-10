HUBBARD Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- An exit on I-80 Eastbound is closed Thursday morning after two semi trucks went off the road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the area in Hubbard Township shortly before 3:45 a.m. As a result, the exit east of U.S. 62 is closed.

OSP said that there were no injuries.

Troopers are still on scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation.