COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert this morning for drivers in Columbiana County.

The ramp from U.S. 30 west to State Route 7 south will be closed.

Additionally, the ramp from Route 7 north to U.S. 30 west will be closed.

It’s happening so Ohio Department of Transportation crews can repair the bridge.

Drivers, be prepared, because this closure is expected to last 45 days.

Detours will be posted in the area.