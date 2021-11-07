Two roads to close in Mahoning County starting Monday

(WKBN) — Two roads will close starting Monday in Mahoning County.

Tippecanoe Road will be closed between Leffingwell Road and Western Reserve Road in the Canfield area. This is due to a culvert replacement project.

The detour routes are Leffingwell Road to South Raccoon Road to Western Reserve Road. Officials said overnight closures are likely. Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

Additionally, Bedell Road will be closed between Route 224 and Shilling Road for a culvert replacement.

The detour is Route 224 to S.R. 534 to Shilling Road. The work is expected to be completed by Nov. 15.