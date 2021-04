YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - From 1900 to the 1960s, when supermarkets started being built, many people in Youngstown bought their groceries at a neighborhood market. There were dozens of them across the city, most of which are now gone. But there's still one open on the east side, even though the neighborhood around it is gone.

Jack Esmail and his wife Zena have owned Augusta Market at North Hine and Augusta streets since 1987. It was built as a grocery store in 1910. The road out front is still brick. The neighborhood was once wall-to-wall houses. Today, it's almost all vacant lots with ghost steps scattered about.