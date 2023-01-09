SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested on child endangering charges Friday after police were called to a home for an unruly child, according to the Sebring Police Department.

Police went to the 400 block of W. Ohio Ave. on Wednesday and discovered a child was allegedly being abused, according to a news release from the police department.

Police contacted Child Protective Services, and the children in the house were temporarily removed.

The parent, Samuel Sweely, and his girlfriend, Aimee Loveland, were arrested and charged Friday with domestic violence, assault and endangering children.

They are scheduled to be in court Thursday.