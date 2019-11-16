If you're going to be drinking, make sure you find a safe way home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be two OVI checkpoints in Boardman Friday night.

The first will be at South Avenue and Larkridge Avenue, across from the plaza where The Amish Market and The Georgetown are located, from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The second will be at Route 224 and Marinthana Avenue, which is across from the Southern Park Mall, from 1 to 3 a.m.

There will also be officers throughout the county conducting saturation patrols this weekend.

If you’re going to be drinking, make sure you find a safe way home.