Two OVI checkpoints being held in Boardman tonight

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two OVI checkpoints will take place later Friday night into early Saturday morning in Boardman.

The first will be on Market Street near Ferncliff Avenue from 10 p.m. until 12 a.m.

The second will be on Route 224 at the East Golf Hike & Bike Trail from 12:30-3 a.m.

Saturation patrols will also take place throughout Mahoning County over the weekend.

These OVI checkpoints are put on by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police agencies.

The goal is to deter and intercept impaired drivers.