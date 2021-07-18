Two new Little Free Library boxes unveiled in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two new Little Free Library boxes were unveiled for the public at First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown Sunday morning.

They’re on the corner of Wood Street and Champion in Youngstown. One box is designated for adult books and the other for children’s books.

One scout from Troop 55 built the libraries as part of a senior project.

“When we were putting them up, we had a lot of people come by asking about them, telling us how they like to read and this is now, they can actually go and get a book somewhere close,” said Troop 55 scoutmaster Rich Cook.

Leaders from the church said it took about a year to take the libraries from just an idea to a finished space. They said it’s part of an effort to increase literacy in the community.