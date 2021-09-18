Two new businesses open in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Warren celebrated two grand openings Saturday.

Truth Restaurant and Lounge opened its doors Saturday morning. It’s located on North River Road and offers a wide variety of cuisine prepared by Cleveland-area chefs.

The restaurant also hosted a “Legends of Hip Hop” afterparty including celebrity guests and performers from Saturday night’s show at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

Natalie Rink Makeup and Skincare also opened up Saturday.

The store features various handmade, small-batch beauty products emphasizing natural ingredients.

Rink sold her products at local boutiques and stores, but this is her first store dedicated to her products.

Those in attendance received free samples and were entered to win gift certificates and various products.