YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were sentenced Thursday in separate firearms cases in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Sentenced to a term of 34 months in prison by U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was Charles Walker, 27, of Youngstown. Walker pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 19.

The charge stems from a May 19 arrest by city police and the Adult Parole Authority after they visited his West Side home.

When authorities entered the home, they immediately found a gun on a living room table. Reports said Walker told police the gun was a BB gun, but he had a real gun underneath the couch cushions. Underneath the cushions, police found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said. Police confirmed that the gun on the table was a BB gun.

Officers searched the house further and found a loaded .45-caliber handgun. They also found a box of 9mm ammunition and six magazines for the .45-caliber handgun, but reports did not say if the magazines were loaded.

Officers found over 60 pills and a scale with cocaine residue, reports said.

Reports said Walker agreed to talk to police and told them his girlfriend bought the 9mm handgun recently at a local gun store while he was there “to protect their home,” reports said.

Walker is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior aggravated robbery conviction in 2012. Court records show Walker was sentenced to six years in prison.

Sentenced to 46 months in prison by U.S. Judge Sara Lioi was Jatavion Powell, 26, of Warren. He pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Powell was indicted Aug. 25 by a federal grand jury after a criminal complaint stemming from an Aug. 1 arrest by Warren police who were called to a North Park Avenue store for a report of a man passed out in a car in the parking lot.

An affidavit in the case said when the officers arrived, they found Powell asleep in the car and saw a .40-caliber pistol on the floor. The officers managed to get the gun and put it on the roof of the car before police finally managed to rouse Powell from his slumber.

Police searched Powell and found a 9mm handgun as well as drugs on Powell, reports said.

Powell is not allowed to have or be around a firearm because of a 2017 drug trafficking conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, the affidavit said.

Court records show that Powell is to be housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton to be close to his children and that he must also undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment.