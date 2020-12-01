Two men plead not guilty in east side Youngstown shooting

Luis Johnson appears via video for his arraignment

The victim was the ex-boyfriend of a woman one of the suspects was seeing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was continued Tuesday for two men accused of taking part in an October 12 shooting on Youngstown’s east side.

Luis Johnson, 23, pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder and Tyree Robinson, 21, pleaded not guilty to a charge of complicity to attempted murder at their arraignments in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Magistrate Timothy Welsh set a January 4 trial date for the men before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Johnson is accused of shooting a man early October 12 on Fairfax Avenue as he was leaving a house there.

Police said the victim was the ex-boyfriend of a woman Johnson was seeing. The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Robinson helped Johnson carry out the crime, police said.

Both men were arrested a few days later. They were arraigned via video hookup from the county jail.