YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Warren men and a home health care provider were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for the abuse of a teen with autism in their care.

Sultahn Elijah Edward Honzu and George Davis Gunther, both 19, and Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare of Hubbard, were each indicted on a fourth degree felony charge of patient abuse.

Gunther and Honzu were both indicted on charges of assault, also a fourth degree felony.

The indictment in the case said the abuse took place between July 13 and July 26.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yakovone said Honzu and Davis both worked for Penny’s, which provides home health care to people with developmental difficulties.

Honzu and Gunther were caught on tape abusing a 16-year-old teen with autism, Yacovone said.

Yacovone said the boy’s father suspected abuse so he set up cameras in the boy’s room, which caught Honzu and Gunther throwing the boy around and hitting them.

The tapes were then given to Austintown police, who filed charges after an investigation.

Yacovone said the two were hired by the company even though they had no experience.

The case was bound over to a grand jury after a Oct. 26 after a preliminary hearing in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown. Warrants for Honzu and Gunther were filed Aug. 12 in county court, according to court records.

Efforts to reach the Hubbard address listed for the company were unsuccessful. An internet search of the address instead turned up a realty listing for a home.

A message was left at a number listed for the Hermitage address of the company.