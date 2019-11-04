Two men indicted for 2018 triple homicide in Youngstown

Both men are in prison on unrelated charges and were indicted Thursday secretly

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and prosecutors announced the indictments of two men for a triple homicide in which a three-month-old baby was killed.

Shaiquon Sharpe, 23, of Columbus and Taquashon Ray, 23, of Youngstown, each face several charges for the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Edward Morris, 19-year-old Valarics Blair and their infant son, Tariq Morris.

The three were killed as they sat in a parked car about 7 p.m. last November at Gibson Street and Pasadena Avenue.

Police said the three were shot with two weapons, one of which was an assault rifle. Edward Morris managed to fire one round from a .45-caliber handgun he was carrying before he was killed.

Over the months, police said they expected to make arrests because of ballistic evidence collected at the crime scene.

Both men are in prison on unrelated charges and were indicted Thursday secretly. They were each served with their indictments.