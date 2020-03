In the houses, police obtained large amounts of money, guns and drugs

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Police raided two houses in Sebring Sunday afternoon.

It happened around noon. Police had two search warrants and raided houses on West Indiana Ave. and South 13th Street, according to Sebring Police Chief Ray Harris.

Police were investigating on known drug activity.

In the houses, police obtained large amounts of money, guns and drugs.

Police say they arrested two men and they will be booked in the Mahoning County Jail.

They’re identities have not been released yet.