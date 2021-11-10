Two men arrested by Youngstown PD’s special units plead guilty to federal gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men arrested this year by special units with the Youngstown Police Department in separate incidents pleaded guilty in federal court to firearms charges.

Deandre Johnson, 26, of Struthers, pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan. He is expected to be sentenced March 22.

Pleading guilty to the same charge before U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. was Albert Cosey, 49, of Youngstown. He is expected to be arraigned March 4.

Johnson was arrested about 7:25 p.m. Oct. 2 by members of a special detail of officers in Youngstown who were patrolling looking for guns.

Reports said officers spotted a car driven by Johnson drive through a stop sign at Glenwood and West Princeton avenues, and when they tried to pull him over, he did not stop until he got to a driveway in the 700 block of West LaClede Avenue.

Johnson bailed out of the car and ran through several yards, leaping over a fence and bending down to leave something underneath a vehicle in a drive in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue. He was taken into custody after that.

Police checked under the vehicle and found the gun, reports said. In the car Johnson was driving, officers found crack cocaine, fentanyl and four pills along with $330 cash, reports said.

The special patrols began in October after a month that saw three people killed and 16 wounded. Since then, over 30 people have been arrested and over 40 guns have been seized.

Johnson is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Cosey was arrested about 3:55 p.m. April 28 at a home on the 500 block Cohasset Drive by members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit who were serving a search warrant investigating drug activity.

Inside were five bags of crack cocaine, four bags of marijuana, 270 painkillers and four ecstasy pills, reports said. In an upstairs room, police found a loaded .32-caliber revolver and a .22-caliber rifle, according to the report.

Cosey was in the room the guns were found in, reports said. Court records show he has criminal cases in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court dating back to 1992, but online records for that year are incomplete.

However, in 1998, he was charged in the same court with possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In that case, he was sentenced to two years in prison by former Judge Maureen Cronin after he pleaded guilty as charged.