Two members of Warren drug ring plead guilty in federal court

A total of 11 people were charged for their role in drug sales between March 2019 and February 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two of 11 people indicted in September for being part of a drug trafficking ring in Warren entered guilty pleas this week in federal court.

Jalissa “Skittles” Morgan, 39, of Warren, entered guilty pleas Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and two counts of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Kvonn “Fetty” Watson, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to a count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, distribution of cocaine and distribution of heroin.

Sentencing dates have not been set yet for either defendant. U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko accepted both pleas.

Members of the alleged ring used homes on Hamilton Avenue NW, Oriole Place, Austin Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue NE, Tod Avenue, Webb Court, Dover Avenue NW and Union Street to sell drugs between March 2019 and February 2020, according to an indictment in the case.

Investigators used buys made to confidential sources and wiretaps to help make their case.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize $21,565 that was found when search warrants were served during the case, as well as three semiautomatic handguns.