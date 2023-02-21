NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are asking the public for information after two victims were scammed out of $4,000 while trying to buy a pet.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the victims reported the theft Monday after the scammer[s] said they were trying to sell two dogs in Pennsylvania.

After a transaction of $1,000 was complete, the suspect said they could not meet the victim to deliver the animals. The suspect referred the victim to Air Animal Pet Movers and then extorted $3,000 more from them.

Police said the total amount taken during the scam was $4,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information on the scammer[s] are asked to call 724-598-2211.