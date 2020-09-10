Two local restaurants talk reopening, patio plans, employment

Patios have been huge for restaurants to add more people while keeping them socially distanced

AUSTINTOWN/BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Barry Dyngle’s, a delight for local barbecue gourmets, welcomed everyone back inside Sept. 9 to sit down and grub up.

“We want to say thank you to all of our loyal customers who stayed with us and are coming back to see us now,” Manager Steven Bernard said.

During the shutdown, they offered take out but didn’t open up in May because they wanted all of their employees to feel comfortable coming back.

“We felt that our main priority is the safety of our employees and the safety of our customers,” SAID Kaija DiPillo, manager of marketing and PR. “We do call ourselves the Dyngle Family because we do genuinely feel that our customers and our employees are a part of our family. So, our No. 1 priority is their safety.”

They had the same 15 employees working during the shutdown and had no problem bringing anyone back.

Beef and Keg in Boardman opened up in May and is looking for employees.

“We’ve had a sign on our board out on 224 for about two months saying ‘NOW HIRING ALL POSITIONS,’” said Dan Dilling, general manager.

If interested head to their website beefnkeg.com to apply.

Patio space has been instrumental for restaurants, including Beef and Keg, in adding more patrons while socially distancing them, and they plan to carry that forward as temperatures begin to fall.

“We’re going to get a roof over this thing, hopefully in the next couple weeks,” Dilling said. Then, we’re going to have heaters out here, put a couple TVs out here, some lights. That way, we can enjoy outside all year round.”

They can comfortably sit 50 to 60 people social distanced on the patio.

Barry Dyngle’s is taking it one step at a time, but personally asked and had the health department inspect their building to make sure their operations were in compliance with COVID-19 protocols before opening.

“We haven’t discussed it yet,” DiPillo said. “There are definitely plans to add heaters or whatever we have to add to keep outdoor dining available as long as possible.”

It’s in the works, but first they just want to get through opening weekend then they’ll tackle the next thing, but they and Beef and Keg are open and ready to serve.

“We’re looking forward to seeing you, come and have some barbecue,” Bernard said.

“We’ve missed you, thanks guys,” DiPillo said.