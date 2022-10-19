MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $236 million for water infrastructure projects across 15 Pennsylvania counties, including Mercer and Lawrence counties.

The Borough of Sharpsville received a $3.8 million loan and a $5.9 million grant to replace approximately 20,000 feet of aging waterlines prone to routine breaks, leaks and loss of pressure.

The project will increase system reliability, reduce water loss and positively impact Sharpsville Container Corporation and Barber’s Chemicals. Both serve as major manufacturing employers in the region.

In Lawrence County, Ellwood City received a $6 million grant to construct a new pump station with approximately 2,300 feet of gravity sewer line and an additional 5,200 feet of force main to connect a federally-disadvantaged portion of the service area to the Borough’s existing primary lift station.

The project will significantly reduce the risk of raw sewage contaminating the Connoquenessing Creek, a tributary of the Beaver River.

Gov. Wolf says the funding will deliver the first dollars from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, signed by President Joe Biden in November of 2021. The funding originated from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, federal grants to PENNVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards.