YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley health officials have confirmed that there are two people in Mahoning County with E-coli that could be tied to a multi-state outbreak investigation by the Centers for Disease Control.

An investigation is underway to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan.

So far, 29 people have been sickened, with 14 cases in Ohio and 15 cases in Michigan. Two of those cases are in Mahoning County.

While the outbreak hasn’t been linked to food yet, PulseNet, a CDC system that contains a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses, indicates some preliminary information suggests that the people who have been confirmed to be sick with this strain of E.coli got it from the same food, investigators just don’t know what that food is yet.

State and local health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick to determine the source.

WJW contributed to this report.