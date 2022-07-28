YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said that a man was wounded and his girlfriend was cut by flying glass during a shooting Wednesday evening.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to a home at Eleanor Avenue on the West Side, where an 18-year-old man told them he was driving on South Lakeview Avenue when someone in a passing car fired several shots at his car.

The man was hit in the leg by a bullet while his 16-year-old girlfriend was cut by flying glass, reports said.

The man drove to his girlfriend’s home, where police were called.



Police searched South Lakeview Avenue for evidence but could not find anything, reports said.



The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by ambulance for treatment. The mother of the girlfriend took her to St. Elizabeth for treatment also, reports said.