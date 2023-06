GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)-Two people were injured in a rollover crash Wednesday morning on I-80 Westbound.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the Salt Springs Road exit near Girard around 5:30 a.m.

One of our WKBN crews on the scene said that the vehicle is westbound up against the passing lane guard rail in the median right at the end of the bridge.

Troopers said that two people were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for injuries.

All lanes are open