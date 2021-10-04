Two in custody in Youngstown kidnapping, torture case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police have two people in custody as they investigate a kidnapping and torture case from last month.

Janarvis Roberts, 26, was arrested Friday on three counts of felonious assault and kidnapping after police served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue and spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail. It is not known if he was being arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Farren McClendon, 41, turned himself in Monday morning on three counts of complicity to commit felonious assault and kidnapping. He was booked into the jail after he turned himself into police.

Detective Sgt. Jessica Shields, lead investigator on the case, said she did not want to say much because police are still investigating and it is possible other people will be charged.

The two were arrested for an incident that happened Sept. 20, Shields said.

Friday, police served search warrants at the Cambridge Avenue home and a home in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue in connection with the investigation.

Roberts was taken into custody when the warrant was served and charged after he was questioned by detectives.

Police took several items of evidence from the Cambridge Avenue home, including two pieces of paneling and a rolled up carpet that were left on the curb for the trash to pick up.

Police also carried several paper bags of evidence from inside the home to be processed and tested. The hilt of a sword or machete could be seen in one of the bags.