Two hospitalized after shooting near gas station in Warren

Police say one person shot is 17-years-old

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shortly before midnight on Thursday, police officers reported to a shooting in Warren.

They say two people were shot near the Sunoco gas station on West Market Street.

According to Trumbull County dispatch, people reported a fight inside a car and then heard gunshots. Two people were injured. One of them is 17-years-old.

One person was taken to Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren, the other to Trumbull Memorial Hospital. We don’t know the extent of injuries. They have not been identified.

Detectives are investigating.

Stick with us as gather more information on this developing story.