Two homes damaged by gunfire Tuesday evening in Youngstown

Police found a total of 17 shell casings from two different weapons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two homes were damaged early Tuesday evening by gunfire on Youngstown’s northside.

Officers were called about 8:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Francisca Avenue, where they found several shell casings in the street in front of a nearby home.

A witness in that home said they heard several shots and as well as several cars drive away, but they did not see the shooting.

Another home nearby was also damaged, reports said.

In the street, police found 10 9mm shell casings and seven .40-caliber shell casings, reports said. No one was injured.

This is the fourth time since Saturday police have answered a gunfire call on the north side. Three homes have been damaged by bullets and a man was wounded in the stomach Saturday.