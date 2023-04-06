YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people, including a man who authorities said was the head of a local drug ring, entered guilty pleas Wednesday in federal court.

Terrence Chauncey May, 47, of Youngstown, entered guilty pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to five charges, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Ronald Falkowski, 51, of Berlin Center, pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment filed in February against him charging him with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug crime.

Sentencing for both men is set for July 25 before Judge Benita Y. Pearson.

The two are among 14 charged in August for selling drugs in Youngstown and the surrounding area.

The indictment in the case said Terrence May used a home on Lasalle Avenue to sell drugs and when search warrants in the case were served, authorities found over $3,400 in cash and materials to store drugs at the home Terrence May was using.

According to the indictment, undercover buys began Feb. 8, 2020, and continued until several search warrants were served Jan. 5, 2022.

Investigators also used wiretaps in their investigation, and at one point, Terrence May could be heard arguing with one of the unindicted co-conspirators over the quality of the drugs he was selling. May accused the man of “cutting,” or diluting the drugs too much.

The bill of information filed against Falkowski charges him with texting an unindicted co-conspirator Nov. 6, 2021, and Nov. 7, 2021, to arrange a sale of cocaine.

He was also accused of having a .12-gauge shotgun Sept. 7 despite past criminal convictions in federal court for selling court and similar charges in 2011 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of which he was convicted.

With Wednesday’s pleas, a total of four defendants have now entered guilty pleas in the case.