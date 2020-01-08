Two Eastern Gateway Community College top administrators placed on leave

President Dr. Jimmie Bruce and Vice President and Chief of Staff James Miller are on administrative leave

(WKBN) – Two top administrators for Eastern Gateway Community College have been placed on leave.

An email was sent out on Tuesday to all staff members about President Dr. Jimmie Bruce and Vice President and Chief of Staff James Miller.

The email also said Chief Financial Officer Mike Geoghegan will take on additional duties for now.

No further information was given, but details will be released as to why the two were put on administrative leave at a Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 15.

First News reached out to Bruce and is waiting for a response.