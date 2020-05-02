Two drive-in movie theaters in Warren will reopen soon

Warren's Skyway Drive-In and Elm Road Drive-In theaters are now allowed to reopen

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – You will soon be able to go watch a movie outside of your home.

Ohio has lifted the closed order on drive-in movie theaters. They are allowed to reopen with restrictions.

There will be more spacing between cars and playground areas and restrooms will be closed.

The Elm Road Drive-In Theatre in Warren posted on Facebook they will be opening soon.

Warren’s Skyway Drive-In Theatre also posted it’ll be reopening, with concession stand orders from your car and then through a pick-up window.